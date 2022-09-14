Guyana continues to see massive infrastructural advancements – despite devastating COVID-19

Notwithstanding the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, Guyana continues to see massive infrastructural expansion in all regions.

The government had implemented several key projects for the transformative infrastructure required for the nation’s industrial development, specifically to ease hindrances during travelling.

Guyana continues to see a massive infrastructural facelift

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, said the PPP/C Government is devoted to providing the necessary resources to ease traffic congestion along Guyana’s roadways.

While the interventions might be viewed as “small” to some, Minister Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the road upgrades throughout Guyana are part of the government’s overall strategy to provide better road comfort.

Commendably, some $12.3 billion was expended on road projects, while another $1.8 billion was exhausted on bridges, in the first half of 2022 alone.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report, the road network from Rupert Craig Highway to Cross Street, Alexander Village was completed under the Sheriff Street to Mandela Road Network and Expansion Project.

The clearing of the alignment for the new Four-Lane Superhighway from Schoonord to Parika was completed, and the preparation for the preliminary designs has commenced.

The new four-lane highway linking Mandela Avenue to the Haags Bosch project was completed, while construction of the new four-lane highway from Eccles to Diamond commenced in the first quarter and will continue into the second half of the year.

The procurement and mobilisation process for the rehabilitation of the Linden to Soesdyke Highway and Grove to Timehri East Bank Highway are expected to advance later this year.

Another $3.1 billion was injected to advance the rehabilitation and construction of several community roads in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10 under the Miscellaneous and Urban Roads Programme.

The new Eccles to Mandela thoroughfare

Hinterland road upgrades

Residents in hinterland communities also saw $1.2 billion expended on projects including the rehabilitation of the Moruca Main Access Road, Phase 3, Mabaruma to Hosororo, Orealla to Kwakwani, Five Mile Housing Scheme Road, Mahdia Main Access Road, Tabatinga Drive (internal roads), and Mabura to Mango Landing.

The government had said that while inclement weather caused some delays in the hinterland road project, works will be accelerated during the second half of the year with the anticipated dry weather.

Bridges

Meanwhile, the government signed a US$260 million contract for the construction of the long-awaited new Demerara River Crossing, which is expected to begin soon.

The hybrid-designed bridge will feature a modern four-lane structure (two carriageways), a cycle lane, with a length of 2.65 kilometres or about 8,700 feet, a driving surface of about 24 metres or 78 feet, with a lifespan of some 100 years.

Concerning the existing aged Demerara Harbour Bridge, a sum of $320 million was expended to rehabilitate two pontoons.

In other related works to ensure that the bridge’s safety is not compromised, the sum of $1.7 billion was expended on critical bridges across the country. Noteworthy is the commencement of the rehabilitation of 32 bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem Road Corridor, which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year

