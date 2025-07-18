Guyana’s medal count surges as government’s sports investments pay off

The government’s investment of $17.6 billion in the past five years has greatly boosted the sports industry and improved the sector.

With investments in new and existing sports facilities and more funding for athletes, there have been significant improvements in their performance.

In 2024, the medal count doubled, with Guyana amassing 534 medals across various sporting disciplines.

Guyana’s sprinter, Tianna Springer

During the 4x400m mixed relay at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games, Guyana smashed the meet record.

It was the first time that Guyana bested Jamaica at that event.

Guyana’s mixed 4x400M relay team is made up of exceptionally talented individuals like Tianna Springer and Javon Roberts, Malachi Austin and Narissa McPherson, all of whom shattered the Commonwealth Youth Games Record in 2023.

The government’s spending is also seen in powerlifting.

Guyana, represented by Carlos Griffith, set a new World Record for ‘squats,’ making him the first Guyanese to achieve a world record in any sport.

The country also experienced an increase in medals by Guyana’s high-performance athletes competing regionally and internationally.

The government is not just focused on creating skilled athletes but also investing in sports facilities.

Athletes in a tight race to the finish line

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has invested over $8 billion to create a world-class stadium at Palmyra in Region Six. A further $1.22 billion was invested to upgrade the McKenzie sports club in Region Ten into a multi-purpose stadium to host cricket and football matches.

The National Racquet Centre has been expanded, and the first Doubles Squash Court in the Caribbean has been built for over $50 million.

These facilities have significantly increased Guyana’s capacity to host and broadcast international competitions.

The investments in sports infrastructure, together with providing athletes with the relevant resources, have improved their performances.

Sports continues to be a central focus of the PPP/C Administration, which has developed the industry so that Guyana’s top athletes can thrive and become successful at international competitions.

Through sustained investments and community engagements, the PPP/C Administration aims to cultivate a culture of sportsmanship and teamwork that can inspire future generations.