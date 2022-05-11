Guyana held several bilateral meetings at Future Aviation Forum in Saudi Arabia

A delegation from Guyana is presently attending the Future Aviation Forum being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under the theme “Innovation, Sustainability, Growth” with focus on three core thematic pillars: passenger experience, sustainability and aviation business recovery post-Covid.

This is Saudi Arabia’s first ever Future Aviation Forum which is being done to unite international leaders from the private and public sectors, international CEOs, and regulators to shape the evolution of international air travel and put forward new solutions. The Forum is attended by more than 1500 delegates inclusive of several Ministers of Transport and Infrastructure from different continents.

(L-R) Eng. Saeed Mohammad Al Suwaidi, UAE Permanent Rep to ICAO, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, H. E. Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Director General, UAE GCAA, Mr. Saheed Sulaman, Director Air Transport Management, GCAA

Minister Edghill, Guyana’s Head of Delegation was invited by the Forum’s organisers to speak on a Panel dealing with how the aviation sector is recovering, finding resilience and emerging more sustainable. Some of the key issues addressed by the panelists were investment in sustainable alternative fuel, make aircraft operations and airports more efficient, financing investment in aviation infrastructure, tourism recovery and creating a better passenger experience post-pandemic. In his presentation, Minister Edghill shared Guyana’s private-public partnership model as a means of driving major infrastructure investment, especially post-pandemic when there is rigid competition for finance from other sectors within the economy.

(L-R) Mr. Mong Kai Sim, Deputy Director, Business Development, Singapore Aviation Academy, Mr. Han Kok Juan, Director General, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, Mr. Saheed Sulaman, Director Air Transport Management, GCAA

Guyana held several strategic bilateral meetings during the Future Aviation Forum, to promote Guyana’s development agenda and stimulate greater interest, cooperation, partnership and participation in the transformative development taking place in the country. Government has recognized the need for a robust and viable aviation connectivity as a key requirement for development, therefore, significant efforts are being made to build infrastructure and capacity for both the services and regulatory sides.

Bilateral discussions were held with the Minister of Transport, Saudi Arabia, H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. The two ministers discussed closer cooperation, tourism opportunities, aviation connectivity, infrastructural development, investment and strengthening bilateral relations. The ministers agreed to continue cooperation to promote and facilitate air connectivity between their two countries for greater socio- economic benefits of their peoples and economies.

(L-R) Mr. Mohamed Abu Baker Farea, Regional Director (ICAO Middle East), Mr. Stephen Creamer, Director, ICAO Air Navigation Bureau, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, ICAO Council President, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works and Mr. Saheed Sulaman, Director, Air Transport Management, GCAA.

Minister Edghill also met with the ICAO Council President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano to affirm Guyana’s appreciation for the level of support offered by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) especially with Guyana’s compliance programme to increase its level of compliance with the ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The ICAO Council President was briefed on the economic development taking place in Guyana in the areas of tourism, oil and gas, domestic and international infrastructure and agricultural sector. He was also advised on the need for ICAO’s continued support in capacity building in the areas of training, offshore helicopter operations and development of hinterland aerodromes.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser

The ICAO Council President expressed the desire for Guyana to get more involved in the work of ICAO at the Headquarters in Montreal, Canada and for Guyana’s full participation at the upcoming triennial 41st General Assembly in September 2022.

Separate bilateral meetings were also held with the Directors General, Civil Aviation Authorities of Singapore and United Arab Emirates to discuss technical cooperation, fellowships for aviation training programmes, aviation connectivity for cargo and passengers and technical assistance in aircraft accident investigation.

