GUYANA HINDU DHARMIC SABHA URGES ALL TO GET VACCINATED

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha notes with concern the recent and rapidly escalating numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. More persons are in hospital, including ICU, than ever before, placing immense strain on health systems. We note, also, the high number of unvaccinated persons who have died or suffered from severe complications due to infection with COVID-19.

The easy transmissibility and deadly nature of the new mutations warrant extra precautions and understanding of the critical importance of being vaccinated. While vaccinations are not compulsory and remain a choice, they are the most important medical interventions that can save lives and prevent complications from COVID-19. We urge all to get vaccinated.

The Dharmic Sabha is cognizant of the need to ensure the utmost safety of devotees who are worshipping in mandirs across the country. We urge the members of the Hindu community to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines of masking and social distancing but, more importantly, to get vaccinated. To ensure safe worship in the mandirs, we ask that persons present proof of vaccination/ vaccine cards before entry to Satsanghs and services and to wear masks at all times. The alternative is for mandirs to hold virtual satsanghs to cater for all devotees safely.

Some of our important observances that attract large numbers of devotees are forthcoming, notably Navratri and Diwali. For us to enjoy and observe these sacred days to the optimum and safely, it is necessary for the maximum number of persons to take the vaccines.

As the world and our country battle the COVID-19 virus, we want to ensure that all our Guyanese brothers and sisters remain safe and protected. Together we all need to fight against this virus with the mechanisms at our disposal. The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha reiterates our support for the vaccination drive as a critical form of protection and life-saving intervention.