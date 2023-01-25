Guyana hosts largest Caribbean Private Sector Delegation Mission

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment, & Commerce led an inward Jamaica Private Sector delegation, facilitated by the Guyana Government, Office of Investment (Guyana Invest).

Meetings have been held in collaboration with key stakeholders of the Government and Private agencies with over sixty-nine (69) companies from backgrounds ranging from Construction, Mining, ICT & Cyber Security, Water Management, Education, Agriculture, Financial Services and Labour to name a few are part of this mission.

This mission is being held from the 24th to the 27th January, 2023 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Key meetings facilitated to address the Jamaican Delegation, were led by Vice President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana Invest’s Agency Head/Chief Investment Officer of Guyana Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Hugh Todd. These sessions underscored the value of this visit and its impact on international cooperation and investment in Guyana’s many sectoral industries.

There were also key addresses from the Honourable Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, also remarks from the Honourable Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) also addressed the delegation and organised B2B meetings for the Delegation.

Guyana Invest facilitated meetings with a number of Government Offices along with companies such as the Technical, Vocation, Education and Training, National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO), National Insurance Scheme, Bureau of Stats, Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) to name a few.

This Delegation Meeting is one of the largest Caribbean Private Sector Delegation Mission to Guyana.









Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

