Guyana is hosting the CXC® Governance Meeting and Regional Awards Ceremony 2023

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) Governance Meetings and Awards Ceremony are held annually in one of CXC participating countries. This year Guyana has the privilege of hosting this prestigious event.

Guyana had previously hosted the event in 2012.

The conglomerate of meetings and ceremony regarding Governance commenced on December 4 with the arrival of delegates and will conclude on December 9. The ceremony which is being held at the National Cultural Centre on December 7, will see top performers in the May-June 2023 CAPE and CSEC examinations receiving awards.

In addition to the awardees, the event is being attended by several CXC officials along with Permanent Secretaries from visiting territories.

As part of the schedule of events, on Wednesday a Principals’ Meeting, where a panel comprising of CXC officials met with Principals, Headteachers and Teachers of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions to listen to concerns and offer plausible solutions.

A School Examination Committee (SEC) Meeting was also held. This focused on regulations concerning the conduct of examinations, issues related to the development of the syllabi, concerns raised by examiners in their reports about the 2023 examination, and any proposals from management about changes to procedures or protocols that governs the examination.

Also on Wednesday, the awardees paid a courtesy call to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the Office of the President.

The awardees also paid a visit to the recently commissioned Good Hope Secondary School where they had a tour of the institution and interacted with some of the students.

The students being honoured for their outstanding performance are:

• Alex Muntaz, Guyana Anna Regina Secondary School CSEC – Overall Outstanding Achievement, Most Outstanding in Technical/Vocational

• Siddiq Gafar, Guyana I.S.A Islamic School CSEC – Most Outstanding in Business

• Meira Wohl, Jamaica Campion College CSEC – Best Short Story

• Kayla Wright, Jamaica Campion College CSEC – Most Outstanding in Principles of Accounts (ACCA Award)

• Celando Matchevelli, Jamaica Manchester High School CSEC – Most Outstanding in Visual Arts- Two Dimensional

• Deanna Beepath, Trinidad & Tobago Rio Claro West Secondary School CSEC – Most Outstanding in Visual Arts- Three Dimensional

• Naila Rahaman, Guyana Queen’s College CSEC – Most Outstanding in Humanities

• Abigail Stephanas, Guyana Queen’s College CSEC – Most Outstanding in Sciences

• Naresh Jagnanan, Guyana Queen’s College CAPE – Overall Outstanding Achievement, Most Outstanding in Business Studies (ACCA Award)

• Matthew Dunn Jamaica York Castle High School CSEC, Most Outstanding in History

• Darius Payne Trinidad & Tobago Naparima College CAPE – Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences

• Rishi Rakesh Pokhriyal St. Maarten Methodist Agogic Centre Comprehensive Secondary Education CCSLC – Top Male Performer

