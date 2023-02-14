Guyana is the ‘cornerstone’ in regional energy development – PM Gonsalves

– as the International Energy Conference and Expo opens

Guyana has been identified as a leader in the region’s fight against climate change and fostering advancements in the energy sector.

This sentiment was expressed by Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, at the opening of the 2023 International Energy Conference and Expo on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali poses with representatives of GYSBI following his walkabout at the exhibition

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted that Guyana’s new-found oil wealth will facilitate the building of a “modern, competitive, many-sided, post-colonial economy” that can bring development to all citizens.

Dr Gonsalves said the industry is one that requires strategic navigation. In this regard, he noted that Guyana can be a leader.

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves

This leadership role, he noted, is duplicated in the region’s continued endeavour to achieve food security, lauding the government’s policies to simultaneously reduce carbon emissions and utilise the country’s resources for the benefit of all.

“From the Guyanese government, there is a concept of integration which holds great promise for the region and for Guyana to play an important role in that integration movement,” Dr Gonsalves said.

These sentiments were echoed by Dr Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, who added that Caribbean countries reserve the right to utilise their oil and gas resources to spur economic growth.

The International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 was officially declared open by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

A section of the gathering at the International Energy Conference

The president conducted a walkthrough of the exhibition, accompanied by ministers of government.

The mega event provides the platform for various stakeholders to extend the conversation on, oil and gas investments, renewable energy, climate change mitigation other concerns regarding the energy sector in Guyana and the region.

It will see the involvement of some 200 exhibitors showcasing the promise of sectors such as agriculture, tourism, mining and forestry, and just over 800 delegates and sponsors.

The next four days will also see professionals networking and exchanging ideas for the future of energy conservation, and development.

A section of the gathering at the International Energy Conference

It is intended to showcase Guyana’s massive potential for growth in all sectors, driven in part by the burgeoning oil and gas sector.

This year has seen a significant hike in participants from 130 last year to 200 in 2023. This year’s energy expo is being held under the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’, and is in keeping with the government’s commitment to utilising the country’s oil and gas resources for the benefit of all citizens.

