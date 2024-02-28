Guyana Learning Channel Continues to Empower NGSA Students with Whiz Kids, NGSA Booster, and more

The Guyana Learning Channel reaffirms its dedication to student success with the ongoing rollout of innovative educational programs tailored to support Grade 6 students gearing up for the National Grade 6 Assessment (NGSA) in April 2024.

With initiatives like Whiz Kids, Spell It, and the upcoming Mathletes, the channel remains steadfast in its mission to foster academic excellence through engaging and accessible content.

Whiz Kids (NGSA Edition), a flagship initiative of the Guyana Learning Channel, stands as a testament to the channel’s commitment to identifying and nurturing exceptional talent. Now in its third season, this dynamic game show format challenges participants from diverse backgrounds, including for the first time, students from the Hinterland Regions. This expansion underscores the channel’s dedication to equitable educational opportunities, aligning with the vision of the Minister of Education, the honourable Priya Manickchand, and the Government of Guyana.

According to the Head of the Guyana Learning Channel, Anieshaw Mohamed, “Whiz Kids provides students with opportunities to expand their knowledge and develop critical thinking skills while fostering a love for learning.”

In addition, another project that seeks to complement Whiz Kids is the NGSA Booster program, which is a comprehensive resource tailored to the NGSA curriculum.

This program equips students with essential skills and knowledge through accessible lessons covering every topic pertinent to the NGSA.

Serving as a virtual tutor accessible to every household, the NGSA Booster seeks to ensure that students are well-prepared for this pivotal academic milestone.

“We are thrilled to witness the positive impact that programs like Whiz Kids and the NGSA Booster are having on students across Guyana in keeping with our Channel’s motto of Taking Education Throughout Guyana,” Mohamed said.

The Guyana Learning Channel remains dedicated to promoting educational excellence and empowering students to unlock their full potential. With a diverse range of programs including Spell It, Advancing in English, La Escuelita de Espanol, READ, Infobits, Cybersmarts, and more, the channel continues to make a significant difference in the lives of students, nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow.

Guyana Learning Channel – Taking Education Throughout Guyana!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LearningCh

YouTube : https://youtube.com/@GuyanaLearningChannel

