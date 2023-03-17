Guyana Livestock Development Authority receives supplies from CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) donated a quantity of long boots, face masks and hand sanitizers to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) today at their Thomas Lands Headquarters.

Preparedness and Response Manager (ag) Major Lakshman Persaud giving supplies to the GLDA Representative.

Preparedness and Response Manager (ag) Major Lakshman Persaud conducted the handover along with a representative of the Authority. The support activity is as a result of a successful field simulation, led by GLDA, on the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) called the “Bird Flu Prevention One Health Preparedness Test”. This simulation exercise was conducted from March 14 to March 16, 2023 and included the Ministries of Health and Agriculture, the CDC and other relevant agencies.

The Commission continues to work with local authorities and agencies to ensure that operational readiness is optimal for an effective response effort.

