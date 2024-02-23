Guyana Office for Investment Announces Participation in Agro Fest 2024

The Guyana Office for Investment is delighted to announce its participation in Agro Fest 2024, marking the third consecutive year of involvement in this event organized by the Barbados Agriculture Society. Scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th February 2024 at Queens Park, Bridgetown, Barbados, Agro Fest 2024 promises to be a platform of immense significance for regional economic collaboration and showcasing of agricultural prowess. Guyana’s Private Sector has geared up to showcase a wide array of sectors from Guyana, including Agro-Processing, Tourism, handicrafts and Garments, Manufacturing, and Cosmetics. These sectors represent the dynamic and versatile nature of Guyana’s growing economy and highlight its potential in the Caribbean market.

Leading the Guyanese delegation is Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment. “Participation in Agro Fest 2024 holds immense importance for Guyana and its participants,” says Dr. Ramsaroop. “It provides us with a unique opportunity to highlight the diverse economic sectors of Guyana. This event not only showcases our growing economy but also serves as a platform to forge new partnerships and explore untapped opportunities within the Caribbean market.” Dr. Peter Ramsaroop

Agro Fest 2024 is an initiative that is in line with President’s Ali vision of reducing CARICOM’s food import bill. It also complements other initiatives of this nature in the Caribbean region such as the Agri Investment Forum and Expo.

This year, over 45 Guyanese private sector companies will be part of the delegation, each poised to exhibit the rich tapestry of Guyanese products. Collaborating closely with agencies such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority, Small Business Bureau, Private Sector Commission, Guyana Marketing Corporation, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, the Guyana Office for Investment aims to present a comprehensive view of Guyana’s economic capabilities.

The Guyana Office for Investment will also hold meetings on the 26th and 27th of February with Barbadian Agro processors and Tourism Business.

