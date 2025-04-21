Guyana Office for Investment to Lead Private Sector Delegation at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan

The Guyana Office for Investment in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, will lead a high level private sector delegation to Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, from April 26–28, 2025. This strategic mission underscores Guyana’s commitment to advancing international trade, promoting sustainable investment, and accelerating private sector growth through direct global engagement.

The delegation’s visit will coincide with Guyana’s National Day at the Expo, scheduled for April 27, 2025, which will be led by the Honourable Oneidge Walrond, M.P., Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. National Day celebrations will offer an immersive experience of Guyana’s cultural diversity, innovation, and creative energy. Through compelling cultural performances, captivating visual presentations, and authentic storytelling, Guyana will spotlight its unique identity before a global audience, including representatives from over 150 participating nations.

Honourable Oneidge Walrond, M.P., Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

As part of the mission, the Guyana Office for Investment has organized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions with Japanese companies operating in priority growth sectors. These engagements aim to foster investment partnerships while positioning Guyana as a dynamic and emerging economy in the global marketplace.

This visit presents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral trade by deepening commercial ties and diversifying the trade portfolio to include non-traditional sectors. The private sector delegation’s presence in Osaka reflects a clear mandate to elevate Guyana’s economic diplomacy, unlock market access, and create new trade and investment linkages that align with the country’s long term development goals.

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, highlighted the broader significance of the mission:

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment

“Our presence at Expo 2025 is a strategic statement to the world, Guyana is open for business. We are ready to collaborate, and we are focused on expanding our global footprint. This platform gives us the opportunity to showcase not only our investment opportunities but also the depth of talent and resilience within our private sector. Through targeted B2B meetings and high level dialogue, we are creating new gateways for growth, trade, and long term collaboration.”

He added:

“This is more than a delegation, it is a cornerstone of our national strategy to position Guyana on the global investment map. As we engage with Japanese enterprises and explore innovation driven sectors, we are also building the foundation for a future that is sustainable, inclusive, and globally integrated.”

Expo 2025 Osaka, under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” offers a six-month platform for countries to exchange ideas, innovations, and cultural narratives. Guyana’s participation reflects a unified national vision to bridge trade, tourism, investment, and cultural diplomacy in pursuit of sustainable development.

The Guyana Office for Investment and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce will continue their mandate over the next six months by maintaining a strong presence at the Guyana Pavilion. Their ongoing efforts will ensure that Guyana’s culture is celebrated, its business community is connected, and its national development agenda remains front and center on the world stage.

