Guyana optimistic about procuring Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients – Dr Anthony

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said on Tuesday that Guyana remains optimistic about procuring the Paxlovid medication for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Anthony highlighted that Guyana has been working with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to secure the medication.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral medication produced by Pfizer. The average cost for a treatment is US$530.

Dr Anthony emphasised that Guyana will get a discount through the global agreement between UNICEF and Pfizer.

“Through that agreement, we were hoping to get Paxlovid at a very discounted rate. So far, I don’t think UNICEF has been able to source any of the Paxlovid as yet. But we remain optimistic,” the minister said.

The health minister pointed out that once UNICEF can initiate the process of securing the medication, Guyana will certainly benefit.

The medication, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2021, should be administered to patients as soon as it is detected they have COVID-19 and no later than five days after the onset of their first symptom.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony said over the last 24 hours, 206 tests have been administered.

Of those tests, 19 new cases have been recorded, 9 persons are at the Infectious Diseases Hospital with three of those persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 100 cases across the country, a slight decrease from Monday.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

