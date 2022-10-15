Guyana, Qatar discuss strengthening oil and gas sector

The Government of Guyana continues to forge meaningful relations with countries, as development in the oil and gas sector continues.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud in an interview with the Department of Public Information, on Friday said,

“With Guyana in pursuit of transforming its economy, while building new sectors, the country continues to deepen its relationship with its international allies. Especially as the country’s rate of growth in the oil and gas sector continues.”

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud

This follows the recent official visit by Minister of Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Energy, and Chairman of Qatar Airways, H.E. Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi and a delegation to Guyana.

The Qatari delegation made official calls on His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and engaged in bilateral discussions.

The foreign secretary noted that with oil and gas being a relatively new sector for Guyana, government is looking to develop synergies with countries that have experience in the sector.

Given Qatar’s experience, particularly in gas development, the PPP/C Administration believes it is a

“neat match for government to intensify and develop a higher level of cooperation.

“It is also the president’s foreign policy thrust to partner with countries that have had good track record of people centred development so that we can avoid the pitfalls and leap-frog with our development agenda for Guyana,” Mr Persaud pointed out.

H.E. Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and H.E. Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar

Highlighting the extensive portfolio of the visiting dignitary, the foreign secretary said the government was able to have extensive discussions on several initiatives that will strengthen its relationship and strategic alliances with Qatar.

“The aim is to explore and start initial discussion which will definitely lead into technical cooperation agreements, including ways in which Qatar can also invest in various sectors in Guyana – we would benefit from a country that have tremendously knowledge and capital because Guyana aims to build not only a first-class energy sector but to transform every sector into first-class sector.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and other government officials were present at the meetings.

H.E. Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and H.E. Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Ministers of Government, the visiting delegation, and other government functionaries

Guyana and Qatar established formal diplomatic relations on August 23, 1996 and, since then, have collaborated at the multilateral level through organisations such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Guyana recently signed an Air Services Agreement with Qatar on the sidelines of the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal further promoting the movement of goods and people between the two countries.

A high-level delegation also visited Guyana recently with plans to invest in agriculture and meat production here.

Minister Todd had noted that,

“Our presence in the Middle East is growing and I think it’s going to yield significant benefits for the people of Guyana, in terms of investments and investment not only in public-private partnerships but private capital.”

