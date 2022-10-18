Guyana ready to support CARICOM’s response to the Haiti crisis

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that Guyana is ready to fully support the regional and international response to the growing humanitarian, security and health crisis in Haiti.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state has been facing a prolonged gang blockade of the Varreux terminal in the Capital City of Port-au-Prince. This has led to shortages of fuel and water.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali was speaking on the sidelines of a press briefing at the British High Commissioner’s residence on Tuesday.

He said discussions evolve at the level of CARICOM, and a multilateral approach will be taken on the issues facing Haiti.

“It’s just devastating to see what is going on there and the region has been assured of Guyana’s full support and commitment,” Dr Ali noted.

He said that “there was a meeting at the UN Security Council yesterday, and there are some ongoing discussions between CARICOM and some of the players. let’s see what comes of that.”

On Monday evening, President Ali participated in a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting to discuss the situation in Haiti.

The Guyanese head of state explained that all the CARICOM states are careful with how they handle the situation given the legal and other related issues.

“First of all, there are the legal issues, under what umbrella you are going because the UN does not agree to a peacekeeping force per se… so we don’t have that umbrella as yet,” he stated.

Guyana continues to support humanitarian efforts in a number of states facing difficulties. President Ali said support was provided to some areas in Africa, Pakistan and other states.

