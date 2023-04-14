Guyana has received approximately $60 million in medical equipment to provide improved healthcare services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During a simple ceremony at the GPHC’s Research Centre on Friday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked between the GPHC and the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital of China.

Another agreement was also signed for local medical specialists to undergo training programmes which will be conducted by the Chinese medical team.

Guyana receives $60M in medical equipment from China (Photo: Chinese Embassy in Guyana)

The 16-member delegation is the first official Chinese medical delegation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said the Chinese medical brigade has helped to improve the delivery of tertiary healthcare services in Guyana at GPHC and the Linden Hospital.

“Just over the last two years, we would have made lots of headlines because the team did some very complex surgeries here at the Georgetown Hospital. Without the assistance of the Chinese consultants who were involved in these surgeries; we would not have been successful. So, I want to congratulate the work of the brigade and all that you have been doing over these last 30 years,” Dr Anthony pointed out.

He noted that more persons will benefit from the expansion of training programmes, which will continue as the two countries collaborate in the health sector.

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Georgetown Public Hospital signed an MOU on the establishment of friendship hospitals (Photo: Chinese Embassy in Guyana)

“Already with the services that we are doing, we’re seeing a number of Caribbean citizens coming to Guyana to access some of the services that we offer. Over the next couple of years, we see ourselves to be one of the leaders in medicine in the Caribbean region,” the health minister relayed.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan highlighted that the two nations place great emphasis on healthcare development.

“China has a number of technical advantages and rich experiences in the health sector. I believe there is a bright future for both countries for healthcare cooperation between our two countries,” she added.

This year, 12 Guyanese were selected for scholarships in China, eight of whom are studying medicine.

Ambassador Haiyan noted that both nations look forward to more exchanges and cooperation between GPHC and Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital.

Also, a delegation from the Southern Medical University of China will be visiting Guyana next Monday to prepare for a training programme on tropical and chronic diseases.

There are plans to bring Medical Centres of Excellence to GPHC.

Head of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr Chu Xuehui, President of Nanjong Drum Tower Hospital, Mu Genglin, Chief Executive Officer of GPHC (ag), Dr Navindranauth Rambaran, members of the Chinese Medical Brigade, and staff of GPHC also attended the ceremony.

The prosperous bilateral relations between Guyana and China continue to provide major advancements in Guyana’s health sector.

