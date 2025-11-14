Guyana records lowest serious crime rate in a decade – major reduction in 2025

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a significant reduction in serious crimes for 2025, with 801 incidents reported. This marks 269 fewer serious crime incidents than the 1,070 reported in 2024.

The figures show the lowest serious crime levels in ten years, following a steady decrease over the past decade.

Crime Chief at the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Wendell Blanhum

According to a detailed performance review presented by the Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum during the GPF’s Christmas Policing 2025 launch on Friday, Region Four-A accounted for 24 per cent of all serious crimes, the highest share among the administrative divisions.

Crime Chief Blanhum noted that the region’s dense population and status as the country’s main commercial centre are contributing factors to its higher crime levels.

Regions Three and Four-B followed, while Regions Five, Seven and Eight recorded the lowest percentages.

Murder

Murder statistics for the period 2025 show that 81 per cent of victims were male, while 90 per cent were female.

Over the past five years, “disorderly murders,” homicides that result from fights, brawls, or arguments that escalate out of control, often occurring at social gatherings, parties, or drinking sessions, have remained the most common category of murder.

Domestic murders doubled, increasing from 13 cases in 2024 to 26 in 2025.

Again, Region Four-A received the highest proportion of murders, accounting for 21 per cent, while Region Two recorded the lowest number of reports.

Robbery

Robberies

Blandum said that robberies in Guyana have shown a continuous decline across all categories over the last decade.

In 2025, robberies involving firearms remained the most common, followed by robberies using other instruments and robberies with aggravation.

As with murder figures, Region Four-A recorded the highest number of armed robberies.

The Crime Chief stated that most of these incidents occurred between 6 pm and midnight, prompting police to intensify deployments during those hours.

As a result, there were 63 fewer attacks during the peak period compared to 2024.

Larceny

Break-and-enter larceny remains the most prevalent offence nationally. However, 2025 recorded the lowest number of cases in ten years.

Human Trafficking

Crime Chief Blanhum reported that Guyana has managed to maintain its Tier One ranking in human trafficking.

In 2025, 13 human-trafficking reports were filed. Two cases were instituted, while investigations continue into the 11 others.

He attributed this feat to the collaborative effort between the Guyana Police Force’s Anti-Trafficking Unit, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and other stakeholders, particularly in public-awareness campaigns.

Cybercrime

Blanhum also revealed that the country’s cybercrime reports fell from 339 in 2024 to 241 in 2025.

The police instituted 50 cases and secured 12 convictions as compared to 23 cases and six convictions the previous year.

Piracy

The country has recorded zero piracy incidents since 2021. The last recorded case was reported in 2020, resulting in the conviction and subsequent death sentences of two perpetrators in 2023.

Illegal Firearms

Moreover, the GPF continues its intelligence-driven operations targeting illegal weapons.

In 2025, officers seized 100 illegal firearms.

Of this figure, 57 were pistols, the most commonly recovered. Followed by 29 shotguns, 12 revolvers and two rifles.

The crime chief explained that pistols remain the preferred weapon of offenders due to their ease of concealment.

The narcotics were destroyed early Saturday morning

Narcotics

Law-enforcement operations intensified amid Guyana’s role as a known trans-shipment point for cocaine. In 2025, officers intercepted 2,033 kg of cocaine, a significant increase from the six kilograms seized in 2024.

A total of 861 kg of cannabis was also seized.

Additionally, 208 acres of cannabis cultivation were eradicated.

The GPF charged 240 persons with cannabis related offences and 58 with cocaine associated crimes.

Meanwhile, the Crime Chief stated that the decline in serious crime is not coincidental but rather the result of the government’s significant investments and the GPF’s strategic approach, including data-led deployment, targeted patrols and enhanced investigative training across divisions.

Furthermore, he pledged that during the Christmas season, citizens can expect a more assertive posture by the GPF, with increased presence and strategic operations aimed at safeguarding the public.