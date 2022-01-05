Search

Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Staff Writer Staff WriterJanuary 5, 2022

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of January 4th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1060.

SEX                AGEREGIONDATE OF DEATHVaccination Status
Female62East Berbice- CorentyneJanuary 04Unvaccinated
Male70East Berbice- CorentyneJanuary 03Fully Vaccinated

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.25), which are in effect until January 31st, 2022. This order emphasises:

  • The need for everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 
  • The need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;
  • The importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and;
  • The need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy

