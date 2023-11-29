Guyana rejects acts of provocation by Venezuela – Min. Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has denounced Venezuela’s threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing it as provocation.

During a sensitisation session on the current border controversy at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Monday, Minister Singh reassured that a favourable outcome is expected from the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) on December 1.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during his remarks at MoF headquarters

“It has long been established that Guyana comprises Essequibo, Demerara, and Berbice. We have an extremely strong case before the ICJ and we have every reason and basis to expect a favourable outcome. We reject completely this latest act of provocation by Venezuela. We reject it fulsomely, and we stand in firm solidarity in defense of our country,” he disclosed.

Dr. Singh provided the history of the border issue and reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution.

“Guyana’s position in relation to adherence to and respect for the rule of international law remains intact. We remain firmly committed to the rule of international law and adherence to international law and we remain firmly committed to a peaceful, diplomatic resolution of this matter,” the senior minister stated.

Guyana continues to garner unwavering support from its international allies and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in opposition to Venezuela’s proposed referendum, which seeks approval to annex the Essequibo region.

Minister Dr Ashni Singh with members of the Ministry of Finance during the sensitisation session

“We are strongly appreciative of the remarkable international solidarity and here I speak on behalf of the government, but I know I speak on behalf of the Guyanese people more broadly too. We are immensely appreciative of the international solidarity that continues to be in place, a strong expression of support by our family by friendly nations around the world.”

Despite Venezuela’s refusal to accept the 1899 Arbitral Award, Minister Singh affirmed that all 83,000 square miles belong to Guyana inclusive of the Essequibo region which accounts for two-thirds of the country.

