Guyana Restaurant Week is back featuring delicious, rare menus

The time has come for food enthusiasts and culinary explorers in Guyana to rejoice, as the highly anticipated Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) is back.

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) on unveiled the 16th season of GRW on Monday at Bistro Café and Bar.

The exciting event offers a tantalising opportunity for food enthusiasts to indulge in delicious creations from some of the finest restaurants in Guyana, all at discounted prices from June 23 to July 2.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, acknowledging the legacy created by THAG and emphasising the GTA’s continuous support since its inception.

Further, he highlighted that the launch of GRW underscores the ideals of Guyana’s culinary landscape.

“The rich culinary heritage that we have to the talented chefs that will prepare all the delicious dishes and to the overall experiences that the patrons will have, I think restaurant week over the years have done justice to the culinary exposition that we want to create for travellers and for Guyanese alike,” Baksh noted.

The GTA places great importance on gathering feedback from patrons through an annual survey, recognising the need for continuous improvement and diversification of menus.

Baksh emphasised the necessity of promoting Guyana’s diverse range of fruits, vegetables, and cuisine more effectively, with plans to work closely with specialists to design enhanced itineraries and tours.

Additionally, Dee George, THAG’s newly elected president expressed her gratitude to the participating restaurants, sponsors, and patrons who have contributed to the resounding success of GRW.

She noted that GRW offers “a delightful journey through our vibrant culinary landscape. It is an opportunity for talented chefs, restaurant owners, and mixologists to showcase their creative passion and the true essence of Guyanese cuisine.”

She called on members of the public to come out and enjoy scrumptious foods and impeccable customer service from some of the best restaurants in Guyana.

“I encourage everyone to fully immerse themselves in the flavours, the aromas, and the experiences that GRW has to offer. Discover the hidden gems, the new gems, and savour the fusion of cultures. Allow your tastebuds to embark on a journey of culinary exploration,” she added.

Participating restaurants for this season include Aagman Indian Restaurant, Aracari Resort, Bistro Cafe and Bar, Bistro Wine & Champagne Bar, Cara Lodge, Eco-Garden Vegetarian Restaurant, Hard Rock Cafe, Heliconia Restaurant and Lounge, Hibiscus Restaurant and Lounge, Java Coffee Bar and Bistro, Jaxx International Grill, Lazeez Fusion, Mango Walk Restaurant and Lounge, Marriott Hotel, OMG!, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, and The Flame Restaurant & Grill.

