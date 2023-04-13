Guyana secures GRULAC support for its United Nations Security Council Candidature

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with Permanent Representatives of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean States (GRULAC) at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The Minister took the opportunity to present to the Group Guyana’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-2025 term and to outline Guyana’s vision and priorities once successful. Minister Todd also expressed Guyana’s appreciation to the Permanent Representatives for their respective Governments’ support for Guyana’s candidacy. The election is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2023 in New York.

During his presentation, Minister Todd underscored the fact that the Latin America and Caribbean family have made significant contributions to international peace and security, including through the establishment of the region as a Zone of Peace.

Additionally, countries from the region, big and small, that have served and are currently serving on the Council, have proven that the region punches above its weight in this regard.

The Minister identified several priority areas that would engage Guyana’s attention as a non-permanent member of the Security Council including climate change, food insecurity and conflict; Children in armed conflict; Youth, peace and security; Women, peace and security and; Peace building and conflict prevention.

Thanking the members of GRULAC that offered to share their experiences on the Council, the Minister stated that Guyana’s term will not be a national flag waving moment but a continuity of GRULAC’s contribution to peace and security. He emphasized the primacy of the United Nations Charter and the importance of multilateralism in safeguarding the independence and security of States, especially for Small States like Guyana.

GRULAC is allocated two of the ten non-permanent seats on the Council, currently held by Brazil and Ecuador. Guyana submitted its candidacy to GRULAC in 2011 and is the region’s sole candidate for the one vacant seat. It has received the confirmed support of all thirty-two members of GRULAC.

Minister Todd’s remarks were well received by the GRULAC Group and Member States concurred that Guyana’s successful bid will contribute to the continued success of GRULAC as a whole.

