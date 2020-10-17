Guyana set for virtual G-77 and China summit

Guyana is set for the virtual hosting of a flagship event on the occasion of its 2020 Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China later this month.

Although a small country, Guyana has proven itself capable in its preparation for the two-day event, which is scheduled for October 29 and 30.

“This event is what we have carefully put together to provide leadership that would be able to give much guidance in terms of issues confronting the global environment,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Hugh Todd said at a press conference Friday.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo are both expected to deliver addresses.

UN Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Vice President Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

United Nations (UN) Secretary General (SG) Mr. António Guterres will deliver the feature address on the opening day.

Under the theme “Maintaining a Low Carbon Development Path towards the 2030 Agenda in the Era of COVID-19,” Guyana will lead over 130 developing countries in conversations on awareness, partnership building, knowledge sharing and lesson learning on climate action amidst the COVID-19 crisis, while recovering towards the 2030 Agenda.

The summit will also reinforce the Group’s position on key issues in the climate change discussion, including climate finance and ecosystems-based approaches, and also contribute to maximising the co-benefits of Sustainable Development Goals.

Guyana assumed Chairmanship of the G-77 and China in January this year. Since assuming office in August, President Ali has sought to make a lasting global impact through the Low Carbon Development Strategy platform.

The Head of State’s first address as Chair of the G-77 and China was on September 21 at the 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly. In his virtual address, the President highlighted the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on developing countries and called for more resources to be mobilised in a timely manner to quicken the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The President also addressed the UN’s Biodiversity Summit, on behalf of the G-77 and China. There, he made a call for leaders to exhibit the political will for a post-2020 global biodiversity framework, consistent with the 2030 Agenda.

UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka said the UN is honoured to be part of the Guyana initiative and she commended President Ali’s leadership.

“I really congratulate President Ali and his Government for taking the lead on the global stage to advocate, lobby, to rally everybody around the urgency to tackle all these crises together,” Ms. Tanaka said.

Meanwhile, Minister Todd is inviting all Guyanese to participate in the policymaking process.

The virtual G-77 event will be streamed live by the Department of Public Information and the National Communications Network.