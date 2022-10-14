Guyana signs air services agreement with China

With the government’s commitment to expanding bilateral relations, Guyana, on Thursday signed an air service agreement with the People’s Republic of China.

The agreement was signed by Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, and Ambassador of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, and is meant to promote expanded international air services between the two countries.

The agreement addresses matters relating to the grant of rights, airline designation, and authorisation, revocation, suspension of an authorisation, capacity and frequency provisions, recognition of certificates and licenses, aviation safety, and tariffs, among others.

Ambassador Haiyan noted that the agreement has been in the pipeline since 2019, and is testimony to the secure and cordial relationship between Guyana and China.

“Today’s signing of the agreement represents an important step to implement the consensus of President Ali and President Xi Jinping on deepening bilateral cooperation, and to lay a legal foundation for the deepening of their civil aviation cooperation and will strongly support economic and trade cooperation as well as facilitate people to people exchanges between China and Guyana,” the ambassador noted.

Minister Edghill expressed that the agreement would allow access to open markets, and the advancement of air transport services, trade, and cultural interactivity between the two countries.

“There is no direct flight between the two countries to date. The signing of the agreement puts the legal framework in place to address this challenge. So, China and Guyana would not only be friendly, we would become nearer. It is anticipated that airlines of both countries will capitalise on the opportunities that exist for the movement of people and cargo between the two countries.”

Further, this year marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

This is only one aspect of the government’s dedication to connecting Guyana to the rest of the world. More than 50 air service agreements were signed with international parties such as Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Representatives of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, the Chinese Embassy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation were also present at the simple signing ceremony.

