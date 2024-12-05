“Guyana signs Air Services Agreement with South Korea to enhance air connectivity”

Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) signed an Air Services Agreement to promote and facilitate airlines to operate air services between the two countries, as well as other countries.

Signing the Agreement on behalf of South Korea was H.E Ambassador KIM Jinhae, Non-Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the Caribbean Community Secretariat and Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works on behalf of Guyana.

In addition to the standard articles of Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorisation; User Charges; Recognition of Certificates and Licenses; Customs Duties and Other Similar Charges; Tariffs; Commercial Activities, inter alia, Minister Edghill said “this Agreement opens opportunity for airlines of both countries to expand their air connectivity and routes served.”

Minister Edghill further said that “the PPP/C Government has been aggressively working to connect destination Guyana with direct services to the various continents of the world. When people see new airlines coming to Guyana, they must know that the PPP/C Government is working tremendously hard to make these things happen for the betterment of the Guyanese and the aviation industry.”

Presently, there are no direct flights between Guyana and South Korea. However, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries. Presently, Korean Air is the flag carrier of South Korea and is the largest airline in that country based on fleet size, international destinations, and international flights. It is anticipated that this Agreement will stimulate interest from Korean Air to consider destination Guyana as part of its route network.

The Agreement complements the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States to develop air connectivity among States.

Guyana and South Korea established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1969. This Agreement is a testament to our friendship and the warm diplomatic relationship that Guyana shares with South Korea.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

