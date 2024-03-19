Guyana, Suriname Ministerial Committee issues joint statement

The Joint Ministerial Committee of Suriname and Guyana met on March 19, 2024 in Paramaribo to further elaborate on the financing modalities for the construction of the Corantijn/Corentyne river bridge. This meeting was held as part of the on-going process to pursue this project initiated by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and President Irfaan Ali in November 2020.

Both sides reiterated the importance of a fixed connection between the two countries, not only to advance economic opportunities and connect the road network between Guyana and Suriname and ultimately enhance hemispheric connectivity with Brazil and the rest of the South American continent, but also to facilitate people to people contacts. In this regard both sides reiterated their commitment to a timely construction of the bridge.

A number of specific recommendations regarding construction, financing and management, emanating from this Ministerial meeting set out a clear time bound framework to take this initiative to a next level. Following these decisions, it is anticipated that construction could commence before the end of 2024. These recommendations will be submitted to the Presidents of Suriname and Guyana for further consideration and decision at their anticipated meeting this weekend in Guyana.

The Republic of Suriname was represented by H.E. Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, H.E. Kermechend Raghoebarsing, Minister of Finance and Planning and H.E. Riad Nurmohamed, Minister of Public Works and their technical teams.

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana was represented by Dr. the Honourable Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Honourable Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works and Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and their technical teams.

Paramaribo, March 19th, 2024

