Guyana takes firm stand in talks with President Maduro

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is currently participating in high-level discussions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are underway.

The meeting involves representatives from CARICOM, the United Nations (UN), CELAC and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and President Nicolás Maduro during the discussions

In the first phase of discussions with CARICOM, President Ali reiterated Guyana’s unwavering stance on the ongoing controversy with Venezuela.

He emphasised that the matter is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and that both parties involved should adhere to the decision.

In a press briefing following the initial discussions, President Ali affirmed “There we reiterated our position that is in relation to our land boundary, that matter is before the ICJ and there is absolutely no retreat by Guyana,”

The second phase of the meeting involved discussions between CARICOM and Venezuela.

This was followed by the first face-to-face engagement between President Ali and his counterpart, President Maduro.

In the meeting, President Ali said he outlined that Guyana is a peaceful country. He expressed the country’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with Venezuela and all other nations within the region.

However, President Ali made it clear that “Guyana has all the right to exercise its sovereign right within its territorial space to approve of and facilitate any development, any investment, any partnership.

Any training, any collaboration, any cooperation, the issuing of any license and the granting of any within our territorial space.”

Reiterating Guyana’s commitment to regional peace, President Ali said “Both parties committed to ensuring the region remains a zone of peace.”

He asserted that Guyana, while not the aggressor, reserves the right to collaborate with regional partners in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The president expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts involved in the ongoing process and acknowledged the importance of working within the framework of international law. The talks are currently ongoing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

