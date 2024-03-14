Guyana takes holistic approach to eradicate violence- Min. Persaud

The government has emphasised Guyana’s commitment to a holistic approach to tackling violence while addressing the opening of the 68th Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Monday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the government focuses its interventions on prevention and eradication of violence.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at the opening of the 68th Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York

“Guyana takes a holistic approach to eradicating such violence focusing on prevention, co-existent and consistent support for survivors, accountability by perpetrators and promoting women’s independence and resilience,” the minister emphasised.

Minister Persaud highlighted the government’s substantial investment in prevention, a crucial step in empowering women and girls nationwide to report and escape from violent situations.

These investments prioritise education, economic empowerment, awareness of rights, and confidence in the country’s social and judicial systems for women and girls.

“In Guyana, women are being empowered by higher education, skills training, business literacy, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities,” she underscored.

Simultaneously, the government has been raising awareness of Gender-Based Violence across communities and promoting respectful relations within families and communities.

The minister revealed that work is ongoing to strengthen systems’ responsiveness countrywide to enhance free legal counsel, police, social and health sectors and long-term support measures.

To this end, the government commissioned its first Hope and Justice Centre to offer comprehensive services under one roof, including medical and police reports, psychosocial support, counselling and legal services, all provided at no cost.

This will be replicated in the hinterland regions, providing accessible, inclusive services to all.

Minister Persaud stated that the government is actively working to manage and sustain programmes initiated by the Spotlight Initiative, integrating them into national strategies.

