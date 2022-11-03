Guyana to be regional hub for agri-smart training – Pres. Ali

─ outlines investment opportunities to Korean Delegation

As the government pushes toward advancing investment in a myriad of sectors, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said Guyana will be the CARICOM focal point for training in smart farming and agriculture.

The head of state made this announcement during a bilateral forum hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) between government officials and a large Korean delegation.

“The aim is to make Guyana the regional hub for training in technology and smart agriculture, so from the government side there will be a collaboration with the Guyana School of Agriculture,” President Ali told those gathered for the discussion.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the team came at the right time to be part of Guyana’s massive transformational agenda.

“You come to Guyana at an incredibly exciting time for our country economically. As you know, Guyana is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, [and] this year we will grow by more than 50 per cent.

“We look forward to facilitating business-to-business engagement…so welcome once again to Guyana and we look forward to seeing many of your companies establishing operations in Guyana,” Minister Singh stated.

The Korean delegation included entrepreneurs in a wide range of economic activities, including architecture, urban planning, agriculture, healthcare, water purification and security, among others.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, other senior government officials and members of the local private sector were also in attendance.

