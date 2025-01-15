Guyana to enhance forensic capability

The government is seeking to enhance the capabilities of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) through collaboration with India.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has acknowledged the progress made at the GFSL, but emphasised the need for further support.

The government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Forensic Sciences University of India.

Minister Benn explained that the collaboration would allow forensic experts to come here and help in the process of clearing up crime events in a way that stands the test of courts.

The minister was at the time engaging the media during a press conference on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

According to Minister Benn, the ministry has purchased several modern technologies for the forensic agency, including a scanning electron microscope which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Since taking office in 2020, the government has made numerous investments in improving operations at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

The lab has had significant upgrades to its DNA testing capabilities, reducing the backlog of required cases.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to establish a highly developed and modern forensic facility in Guyana. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the country’s forensic capabilities and bolster crime-fighting efforts.

The GFSL, established in 2014, currently operates with four analytical departments ─ toxicology, documents, trace evidence, and chemistry, and six supporting departments.

