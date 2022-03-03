Guyana to host agriculture investment conference in May

Guyana is expected to host a regional agriculture investment conference from May 19 to 21, this year to facilitate intense consultations between the public and private sectors on investment opportunities.

The event which will be held in Georgetown, will form part of a wider plan, as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) advances efforts to reduce the region’s multi-billion-dollar food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

The announcement was made by Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Mottley Wednesday evening, during a media conference, following the two- day 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, held in Belize from March 1 to 2.

“This is a necessary prerequisite for us going further because, without money, we won’t have the ability to help the farmers,” the Prime Minister stated.

The PPP/C Government has already demonstrated its readiness to work with persons willing to invest in Guyana.

The administration is passionate about advancing the local food agenda, ensuring that all Guyanese lead a healthy lifestyle.

Guyana’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, has been leading the drive to ensure agriculturists nationwide receive substantial support to advance their daily production.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian leader said the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) has examined the poultry sector and recognised potential opportunities there.

“We hope that the regional private sector will also come to the table ready to make the decision for investment that would allow us to achieve this target of 25 by 2025,” Prime Minister Mottley added.

Guyana’s representative will soon make a pronouncement on the much-anticipated investment session.