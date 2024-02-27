Guyana to offer new perspective to address regional challenges – Foreign Secretary Persaud

Guyana is positioned to offer innovative leadership and a new perspective to address existing regional and world challenges while shifting some much-needed focus to development challenges.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud made the statement during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on the sideline of the business session of the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, on Monday.

Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud

He said Guyana’s recent membership in the United Nations Security Council, combined with its current chairmanship of CARICOM, presents a unique opportunity to influence pressing global matters.

“So, it is developing a new momentum to dealing with old and existing challenges but also taking an innovative and much more creative approach on addressing some of these matters,”Persaud stated.

These issues range from conflict resolution and peace maintenance to the urgent challenges of food and energy security, as well as combating the impacts of climate change.

Referencing the clear vision and leadership of CARICOM Chairman, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the foreign secretary underscored a series of initiatives geared at ensuring tangible results that benefit both the global population and the people of Guyana.

Among them highlighted is Guyana’s financial commitment towards the Regional Adaptation Fund to combat the adverse effects of climate change, as well as the president’s commitment to the reduction and end of hunger and malnutrition in the region by 2030.

This is in keeping with the region’s broader framework of achieving food security by 2025.

Additionally, Guyana’s initiatives, particularly in regional security, transportation, logistics, climate change, and the environment, are not just rhetoric but actionable plans with tangible outcomes.

“Guyana is not only talking the talk but walking the walk in these areas,” Persaud emphasised.

Further, the foreign secretary affirmed that under the Guyanese president’s chairmanship, CARICOM member states can expect a more vibrant, focused, and results-oriented approach to achieving its goals.

