Guyana to soon establish national honey bank – President Ali

A national honey bank will soon be established in Guyana to advance production, capitalising on the lucrative nature of honey and improved access to regional markets.

Several specialists have already been hired for the building out of this venture.

This was announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, during the opening ceremony of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) 32nd Annual General Meeting at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the PSC 32nd Annual General Meeting

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of honey production, ensuring Guyana meets increasing demand and maximises its economic potential in the sector.

“Very soon, we are going to establish a national honey bank…Just as Prime Minister Mottley had said, we should have a regional honey bank. So, we are expanding honey production,” the president posited.

Last year, the government revealed that it would utilise Cuba’s vast honey production experience to carry out this project.

In this vein, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Guyana and Cuba for the Spanish-speaking country to share its expertise. It would also provide technical assistance in agriculture and forestry which include beekeeping.

Bee rearing

Guyana has hectares of mostly undeveloped land for beekeeping, which offers vast potential for the development of the apiculture sector, thereby enabling the country to become a CARICOM honey exporter.

Ten women from the village of Agatash in Region Seven are slated to benefit from beekeeping training, 25 hives, protective gear, and access to the market to advance honey production.

The president also encouraged other communities in the region to capitalise on this undertaking due to its lucrativeness.

