Guyana to support relief and recovery efforts of Haiti – President Ali

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, expressed solidarity and support to the people of the Republic of Haiti in the wake of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked that nation today.

The Head of State, in telephone conversations, this evening with the Prime Minister of Haiti, the Honourable Dr Ariel Henry, and the Chairman of CARICOM, the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, assured them that the Government of Guyana will provide assistance to aid the relief and recovery efforts.

Guyana’s support will be part of a regional relief and recovery initiative that will be coordinated by the Chairman of CARICOM.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

ASSESSMENT BEING DONE

Prime Minister Henry thanked President Ali for offering assistance. He indicated that an assessment is being done to ascertain the extent of the impact of the earthquake, and to identify the critical areas of need. Dr. Henry also said that the assessment report will be shared with President Ali and CARICOM as soon as it has been completed. It is estimated that the earthquake killed more than 300 people and injured almost 2000 others.