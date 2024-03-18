Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) takes center stage at Emerging Destinations Roadshow across North America

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly announces its participation in the third edition of the Emerging Destinations Roadshow, showcasing the best of Guyana’s travel experiences to audiences across North America. The GTA’s active involvement in this event underscores its commitment to promoting Guyana as a premier tourist destination on the global stage.

Over the course of eight events spanning eight cities, a total of 255 members of the travel trade came together to engage with GTA representatives, eager to learn about the diverse offerings of Guyana. From its breathtaking natural landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, Guyana captivated the attention of attendees, positioning itself as an emerging gem in the world of travel.

David DiGregorio & Jane Behrend Promote Guyana at Emerging Destinations Roadshow

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase the wonders of Guyana to such a diverse and enthusiastic audience,” said Jane Behrend, US Market Representative for the Guyana Tourism Authority. “The overwhelming response from attendees reaffirms the growing interest in Guyana as a top-tier travel destination. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across North America and beyond to experience the beauty and hospitality that our country has to offer.”

The Emerging Destinations Roadshow provided a platform for the GTA to highlight key attractions, sustainable tourism initiatives, and unique experiences available in Guyana. Through interactive presentations and networking sessions, attendees gained valuable insights into the diverse array of opportunities awaiting travellers in Guyana.

With events held in prominent cities including San Diego, La Jolla, Irvine, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Westchester, the GTA seized the opportunity to engage with travel industry professionals, forging partnerships and fostering collaborations to drive tourism growth in Guyana.

The West Coast leg of the event took place from March 4th to March 7th, covering San Diego, La Jolla, Irvine, and Los Angeles. The East Coast leg followed from March 11th to March 15th, encompassing Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Westchester (NY).

As Guyana continues to emerge as a sought-after destination for travellers seeking authentic and immersive experiences, the GTA remains dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism practices and showcasing the unparalleled beauty of the country’s natural landscapes.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA): The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is the official tourism agency responsible for promoting Guyana as a premier travel destination. With a focus on sustainable tourism development, the GTA works to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse ecosystems, and unique attractions to travellers from around the world.

About Guyana, “Nature’s Beating Heart”

Guyana is a treasure trove of biodiversity, part of the renowned Guiana Shield, and home to the storied ‘Land of the Giants.’ With its sprawling rainforests, magnificent waterfalls, and robust Amerindian culture, Guyana stands as a testament to the beauty and power of nature. The country’s commitment to eco-friendly tourism practices offers visitors an immersive experience in one of the most pristine natural environments in the world.

About Emerging Destinations

Emerging Destinations represents an array of travel opportunities in emerging tourism regions and niche markets. With a mission to connect adventurous travellers with authentic experiences, the agency focuses on destinations that offer rich cultural heritage and natural wonders.

About CornerSun Destination Marketing

CornerSun Destination Marketing is a boutique agency that specializes in raising the profile of destinations and travel brands. With a passion for sustainable and responsible tourism, CornerSun uses innovative communication strategies to create meaningful narratives that resonate with media and consumers alike.

For more information on Guyana’s rich and diverse offerings, visit www.guyanatourism.com or follow DiscoverGuyana on Facebook, Instagram and X.

For further information, contact:

● Annarie Seecharan, Senior Manager of Destination Marketing at 219-0093-6 or annarie@guyanatouris.com

● David DiGregorio at CornerSun Destination Marketing. Email: dave@cornersun.com

Website ww.cornersun.com

