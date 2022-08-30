Guyana Tourism Authority Launches Official Tourism Business Licensing Portal

On August 29, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its official Tourism Business Licensing Portal with support from Positive Plans Inc, the lead developer.

Building upon 2021’s momentum which saw the GTA launching several technologically advanced projects, this launch reinforced the GTA’s commitment to embracing technology to further the developmental goals of the agency.

The Tourism Business Licensing Portal will without a doubt ensure that the registration process is as easy as it will be affordable and accessible for all existing and new tourism-focused businesses, especially those that are located in outlying areas.

Director of the GTA, Kamrul Baksh emphasised that, “the GTA has made a conscious effort to promote the services that we offer to the tourism sector in a much more accessible and equally beneficial way. As the regulatory body for the sector, the GTA over the course of 20 years has been making significant strides, however, it is time that we modernise our services, and adapt to a technologically advanced era.

Tourism businesses located in remote areas such as the Rupununi will be able to register or renew their registrations with ease. Most notably, we have partnered with GTT’s Mobile Money Service to facilitate payment processes on the platform. I believe that this will greatly reduce transportation costs for our stakeholders as well as improve the efficiency of receiving payments.

This launch, however, is not standalone. In the coming weeks the GTA will also launch its Tourism Business Support Services as well as its Online Training Platform which will both work toward improving the level of service and developing human capital available within our sector.

Our Licensing Department has spared no efforts to reach our stakeholders to provide the necessary support as our standards continue to rise. There are exciting things on the horizon for tourism. I look forward to sharing this greatness with you all.”

President of the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana, Harrinand Persaud as well as President of Visit Rupununi, Melanie McTurk and the lead developer attached to Positive Plans, Salaudeen Nasrudeen were all present at the launch and delivered remarks commending the GTA for taking a huge leap in refining the way the agency does business with tourism stakeholders.

The Tourism Business Licensing Portal will be hosted on the GTA’s website – www.guyanatourism.com and will be available to all hotels, lodges, resorts and tour operators. For more information, please contact the Licensing Department on 219-0055 or send an email to tamika@guyanatourism.com or micheala@guyanatourism.com.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

