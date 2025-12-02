Guyana, UK sign MOU to enhance forest governance, sustainable development

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), today signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, represented by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). The MoU establishes a strengthened framework for cooperation under the Forest Governance, Markets and Climate Programme (FGMC2), reinforcing Guyana’s global leadership in sustainable forest management, low-carbon development, and climate action.

The signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in the longstanding and trusted partnership between Guyana and the UK—one grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a joint commitment to safeguarding the world’s forests and forest-dependent communities.

Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat, M.P., and British High Commissioner Her Excellency Jane Miller OBE

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat, M.P., noted that the agreement deepens technical cooperation at a time of growing global focus on sustainable forestry. He reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to maintaining low deforestation and strengthening national forest governance systems. Minister Bharrat emphasised that the agreement directly supports the national priorities articulated by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali under the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030).

Advancing President Ali’s Vision for a Prosperous, Low-Carbon Future

President Ali’s LCDS 2030 sets out a transformative pathway for Guyana—one that harnesses the economic value of its forests, biodiversity, and ecosystem services while creating new opportunities for communities and delivering global climate benefits. Today’s MoU with the UK contributes to this vision by providing targeted support to:

 Support Guyana’s forest governance architecture;

 Expand sustainable market access for timber and other forest products;

 Enhance financial sustainability and economic opportunities for forest-dependent communities.

The collaboration will also support the establishment of the Guyana Timber Legality Assurance System (GTLAS) that underpin credible, transparent, and internationally recognised forest management systems.

Strengthening Guyana–UK Collaboration

The MoU reaffirms the UK’s confidence in Guyana’s forest stewardship and acknowledges Guyana’s exceptional record as one of the world’s most intact, sustainably managed tropical forest countries. Through the FGMC2 programme, the UK will continue to provide technical, institutional, and implementation support—including through the European Forest Institute’s Rapid Response Programme and other collaborative mechanisms.

British High Commissioner Her Excellency Jane Miller OBE reiterated the UK’s strong commitment to working alongside Guyana to address global climate and biodiversity challenges. She noted that Guyana’s leadership—from the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests to its pioneering carbon markets—continues to set a powerful example for countries worldwide.

Delivering Tangible Benefits for People, Nature, and the Economy

The partnership will deliver real benefits for Guyanese communities and the national economy by reinforcing sustainable forest management practices, enhancing cross-sectoral decision-making, and ensuring that forests continue to generate long-term economic value while protecting biodiversity and cultural heritage.

This MoU further complements Guyana’s role in global initiatives such as the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership, the Global Biodiversity Alliance, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

A Blueprint for International Cooperation

The Ministry of Natural Resources welcomes this renewed collaboration as a model of effective, modern climate diplomacy—one that aligns domestic priorities with international support to deliver shared global outcomes. Guyana looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with the UK as both countries work together to safeguard forests, expand sustainable development pathways, and accelerate climate ambition.