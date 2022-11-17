Guyana, UK sign partnership agreement to strengthen relations

Trade and investments between Guyana and the United Kingdom will now be reinforced, following the signing of a partnership agreement between the two nations on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jonathan Knott, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Addressing the ceremony to commemorate the partnership, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed optimism that the partnership would see fruitful results for both countries.

“What we would like to see out of this mission, we would like to see direct outcomes, and at least we should work on a vehicle that would take us to some possible outcomes,” he asserted.

The president also discussed the implementation of incentives to foster trade and investment between the countries, and elaborated on a number of prospects for potential development which the agreement will bring.

Meanwhile, Mr Knott, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, and assured that the UK would work assiduously to assist Guyana in its development.

“I’ve heard some inspirational things about…your country. The UK would like to be part of that vision.

“Others may offer bargain solutions; we will offer solutions that endure. British business is not here to sell and leave. The UK government, British business is here for long-term relationships, to work with your government, in your country development ad progress overall, and above all we look forward to sharing and partnering with Guyana,” he said.

In June, Guyana was declared the United Kingdom’s top trading partner in the Caribbean, and the two countries continue to work together to bolster social and economic growth and development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd (left), with British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller, OBE and His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jonathan Knott

Several ministers of government attended the forum, including Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller was also present at the ceremony, along with other visiting officials from the UK.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

