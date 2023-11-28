Guyana, US hold another round of talks on deepening ties

Guyana and United States have held another round of discussions on strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of security, multilateral relations, food and energy and climate change.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud on Monday met with both senior officials of the White House and the State Department.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Deputy of Secretary of State, Ambassador Victoria Nuland

Also, on Monday a Guyana Delegation led by Foreign Secretary engaged in a policy dialogue with the United States of America on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) matters at the Department of State in Washington, D.C. The policy dialogue sought to build on the technical consultation held in Georgetown earlier this month, with a view to gaining a better understanding of each other’s priorities.

The two sides exchanged views on several thematic and regional agenda items on the Security Council. Guyana’s priorities identified for its tenure on the Council were also discussed, including food and climate security, Haiti and Colombia. Both sides agreed to coordinate on areas of common interests, with the objective of promoting the mandate of the Security Council in maintaining international peace and security.

Meeting with Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols

The Foreign Secretary was accompanied by officials from the Permanent Mission of Guyana including Guyana’s Permanent Representative Carolyn Rodrigues to the United Nations in New York and the Guyana Embassy in Washington including Ambassador Samuel Hinds. The US team comprising experts of the Department of State was led by Ambassador Michele Sisson, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of International Organisation Affairs.

Guyana will assume the non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the third time in January 2024.

