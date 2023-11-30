Guyana, US National Security Council discuss Venezuela’s referendum postures

For Guyana and the United States of America, security cooperation remains a key component of their strategic partnership.

This was reaffirmed during a meeting between a high-level team of the US National Security Council led by National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan and Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

The meeting addressed, inter alia, Venezuela’s December 3 referendum. Both sides committed to enhancing cooperation and coordination on this important matter, as well as other relevant issues.

