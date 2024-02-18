Guyana welcomes connecting flights with Dominican Republic

Guyana has welcomed Sky High Aviation Services’ move to officially launch three weekly flights connecting the Dominican Republic with Guyana.

The airline will offer weekly direct flights between Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport CJIA on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking at the ceremony

At the simple inaugural ceremony at the CJIA on Sunday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill affirmed that new flights coming here will significantly bolster the nation’s tourism product.

“This is just the beginning of what we would like to see of a very lasting, fruitful relationship with the possibility for growth and expansion,” he stated.

Sky High provides scheduled passenger and cargo services across the Caribbean, Venezuela, and even the United States.

The current route network includes flights to Miami, Caracas, Maracaibo, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, St Maarten, St Kitts, Anguilla, and Havana Cuba, among other destinations.

The public works minister posited that the exciting new service will provide convenient and affordable travel options for business and leisure passengers.

“[this will provide] great opportunities for business, recreation, and for other engagements that will only make things better,” the minister noted.

Similarly, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Ernesto Torress-Pereyra added that the direct flights between the two countries are a game changer and will create more opportunities for engagement, and development.

Further, he revealed that the Dominican Republic has reached a significant milestone of 10 million tourists and hopes this will be extended to Guyana through the partnership.

The PPP/C Administration, since returning office, has been working assiduously with numerous airlines to incorporate Guyana as a destination within its flight schedule.

This has seen the introduction of a series of air services such as Inter Caribbean, Jet Blue, Fly Always, Suriname Airways, and now Sky High.

Minister Edghill also announced that United Airlines is set to come on board by April 1. The airline will provide direct flights between Guyana and Houston.

This will see Guyana having a sum of 700,000 seats annually with plans for expansion.

Similarly, in less than a year of its introduction, British Airways has transported 20,000 passengers.

And the government anticipates a similar success with Sky High.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill highlighted that with the increase in travellers, there is a greater need for accommodation. He noted that the government has been making giant strides in expanding Guyana’s room accommodation.

By the end of 2024, the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce is expected to add a total of 1,000 high-end rooms to destination Guyana.

This week an all-women own ecolodge will be launched in Diamond, East Bank Demerara adding to the accommodation capacity.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking at the ceremony

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

