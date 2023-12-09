Guyana welcomes scrutiny to strengthen anti-corruption efforts, promote human rights

─ as two-day Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Expo opens at ACCC

Guyana is committed to strengthening its anti-corruption framework and welcomes international scrutiny to ensure transparency and accountability in governance. This was the key message delivered by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during the opening ceremony of the Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Expo held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday morning.

Minister Teixeira emphasised that Guyana has made significant progress in its anti-corruption efforts, implementing robust measures.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixiera and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn in conversation

“We have been opened to be assessed, to be examined by these international bodies, we are in the process of the second assessment by the UN Convention Against Corruption and the in situ visits will take place next year, we are in the sixth cycle of examination under the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption and that will conclude in February-March next year, and we have just concluded the assessment by CFATF in regards to anti-corruption, anti-money laundering etc. We are waiting for the final report.

“In addition to that we have made strides so much so that it looks as if EGMONT will approve us in January 2024 which is a big step forward in terms of our relations with financial institutions, intelligence units across the world,” the minister stated.

A moment of silence for the five soldiers who lost their lives, before the panel discussion

Minister Teixeira also outlined measures such as the formation of the National Coordinating Committee Against Corruption, to address the country’s treaty responsibilities under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, the Lima Commitment, the UN General Assembly Political Declaration Against Corruption, among others.

She stressed the importance of building institutional capacity within the 17 agencies comprising the National Coordinating Committee.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visiting a booth

“We are trying to build institutional capacity, collaboration, transparency and accountability in what we’re doing and to look at the steps we need to take to continue making progress in the anti-corruption fight and I think that we have been able to show improvements and progress,” the minister highlighted.

The activity is being held under the theme: “Connecting the Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Agendas: Guyana’s Progress.”

A patron visits the GRA booth at the exposition

It features an exhibition of approximately 42 booths, panel discussions, and interactive quizzes.

The event continues on Sunday and is open to the public from 10:00 to 18:00 hours. It coincides with two significant international observances; United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day (December 9) and Human Rights Day (December 10). Several ministers of government and other officials were present at the expo.

Patrons visiting a booth Some participants at the activity

