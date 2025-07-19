Guyana welcomes two new Italian aircraft to boost aviation sector

Guyana’s aviation sector is set for a major upgrade with the arrival of two new Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft.

The aircraft is designed and manufactured in Italy.

The twin-engine planes promise to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and more comfortable travel for passengers across the country.

New Technam Aircraft interior

The Tecnam P2012 is an 11-seat aircraft, valued for its versatility and efficiency.

Equipped with modern avionics and twin-engine safety, the aircraft is suited to a range of uses including regional flights, charter services, and special operations.

Its build and low maintenance allow for lower operating costs, while features such as short take-off, landing capabilities and optional ice protection systems enhance its overall performance in challenging conditions.

New Technam aircraft interior

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill praised the acquisition. He said it reflects President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to developing the country’s aviation capacity to be among the best in the region.

He highlighted the importance of safety, comfort, and competitiveness on the international stage.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at Technam aircraft launch

Since January 2021, Guyana has added 13 new aircraft to its national registry. The Tecnam P2012’s advanced navigational systems and powerful twin engines will allow it to operate effectively across the country’s diverse terrain, particularly in the hinterland.

Minister Edghill also pointed to ongoing infrastructure development to support aviation growth, including new airstrips designed to accommodate aircraft such as the P2012 and helicopters.

“We are building out new airstrips and we will continue to build out new airstrips so that we can get the length of runway for bigger planes carrying more persons…So it’s legislation, capacity building, it is the acquisition of new aircraft, and it is advancing safety and security,” he said.

The minister added that more Tecnam aircraft are expected to arrive, with the government having given no objection to additional purchases.

Captain Gerry Gouveia delivering remarks at Technam aircraft launch

Captain Gerry Gouveia of Roraima Airways, said the investment reflects confidence in the country’s direction.

He said, “the project was never just about acquiring air planes it was about elevating standards, increasing safety, expanding capacity to serve the people of Guyana and the Caribbean more effectively.”

European Union Ambassador to Guyana René Van Nes, the Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. Egbert Field, and Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, all welcomed the arrival of the new air-conditioned, WiFi-equipped aircraft.

They described the launch as a milestone in the development of Guyana’s aviation landscape.