Guyana well-positioned to realise promised prosperity – Former US Secretary of State Pompeo

Guyana’s incredible economic transformation owing to the booming petroleum industry has been recognised by former United States Secretary of State, Michael ‘Mike’ Pompeo who stated that the small nation is well positioned to achieve massive wealth and opportunity.

The former US government official made this assertion during his virtual address on day one of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024 on Monday, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

Former United States Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo

Guyana has been taking advantage of financial resources earned in the petroleum industry to improve its infrastructure and build out the traditional sectors of Guyana so that the nation’s economic future can be sustained.

“On my most recent trip to Guyana, a couple of weeks back, I saw a country that is well-positioned to realise its promise of incredible prosperity and opportunity. It’s a nation full of wonderful people, people who work hard, natural resources that are nearly unrivalled, and a government led by President [Dr Mohamed Irfaan] Ali, determined to build infrastructure that will improve the lives of all its citizens,” Pompeo posited.

In his presentation, Pompeo reasoned that energy security is not solely an economic issue but is integrated into every nation’s national security, which is crucial to prosperity and economic freedom.

That is why he charged policymakers, the private sector, and investors to ensure Guyana has the necessary tools that will propel Guyana to achieve its full potential as a massive producer of energy.

“It’s of paramount importance,” Pompeo stressed, adding, “It’s why I feel America should do what it can to advocate for and help defend Guyana’s sovereignty and its freedom.”

The former Secretary of State further underscored that Guyana’s natural resources will deliver security to the Guyanese people, just as was the case for the American sector. He underlined that Guyana is important in the future of energy.

