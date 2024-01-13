Guyana will be a premier destination for hosting international squash tournaments soon – Min. Ramson

Guyana is ushering in a new era of rapid development and international partnership within its sports sector as international squash tournaments are slated to be staged in-house with the construction of its own outstanding Doubles Court.

Doubles courts are larger than a standard squash court.

Guyana’s squash facility

The $25 million facility that will house the court is completed and was constructed at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

This was revealed by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson during the ministry’s year-end press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

“This is the only public facility I am advised for squash anywhere in the Caribbean. So, it makes Guyana now the premier destination for hosting international squash,” he said.

He further noted that despite the facility’s completion, the ministry is awaiting overseas expertise to complete the installation of the doubles court.

The internal fittings amounting to a tune of $40 million for the doubles court were purchased last year and are already in the country.

Guyanese youths playing Squash Guyanese youths playing Squash

This is a significant achievement of the PPP/C Administration given that the doubles court is the first of its kind and will play an impactful role in the trajectory of the sport.

It will also boast the overall capacity of seasoned and budding athletes as it will provide the opportunity for more intense training.

This significant facility will add to the nation’s numerous complements of sporting facilities geared at fostering growth while placing an international torch on Guyana’s talented athletes.

