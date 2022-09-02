Guyana’s first people an integral part of country’s development

-President Ali

Guyana’s first people were given the assurance that they will not be left out of the country’s development but rather play an integral role in taking the country forward.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This assurance was given by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he addressed hundreds who gathered at the National Stadium to witness the cultural extravaganza, in celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month 2022 on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali greeting Amerindian culture groups

“I reassure every member of our indigenous community that we stand strongly with you in ensuring that our development path, in ensuring that creating a pathway to prosperity will include you every one of you, every single family, every single region in our indigenous community. Whether it’s the riverine area, whether it’s on the hill or in the valleys, we will find you, we will work with you and we will move you together as we build a country of prosperity for every single family,” the President firmly stated.

Cultural display by Amerindians

President Ali said his government has been working assiduously and investing heavily to empower Amerindians throughout Guyana. He said today, there is much for Amerindians to celebrate.

He alluded to the return of 2, 000 jobs to hinterland youths through the Community Service Officers programme and the fact that many indigenous Guyanese are now building their capacity through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship initiative.

Cultural display by Amerindians

The indigenous people were reassured by the president that they will enjoy the same benefits as persons living on the coastland.

“That is the gap that we must cover. And I assure all of you today that we are going to cover that gap and we are going to get equally every opportunity that is available here on the course coming to your home.

“You don’t only have the talent and then command capacity, but you have the commitment and the determination and a strength of character to be all you can be and we will create the environment to ensure that you be all you can be,” the president stated.

Cultural display by Amerindians

The Head of State also called on the first people to return to the land and take up agriculture as they have a major role to play in CARICOM’s food security plan. He said they will be given support by government in the region’s effort to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

“You had difficulties in the past with markets but I am telling you that we will provide the transportation to bring the produce out to the central location. So, produce, we are going to get the produce out for you. You are part of Guyana’s food security plan,” President Ali said.

As he wrapped up his address, Dr Ali urged Amerindians to celebrate with the confidence that their future will be better.

“Celebrate with the confidence that opportunities of the future will come to you. Celebrate with the confidence that you will be an equal partner in the development of our country. Celebrate the confidence that you are deserving people. Celebrate with the confidence that you are equal to anyone else. Celebrate with the confidence that this government is with you, for you and by you,” the head of state affirmed.

This year’s Heritage Month which returns after a two years hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being held under the theme ‘Celebrating our traditional culture while promoting One Guyana.’

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

