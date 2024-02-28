Guyana’s growth creating equal opportunities for citizens – Minister Singh

Guyana’s growth is creating new and memorable opportunities for citizens, in addition, to the infrastructural expansion gripping the country.

This was reiterated by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, while speaking at the launch of the One Guyana Digital Initiative, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (NCC) on Sunday.

“There is also underway a transformation that is much less physical or visible, and when I say this, I refer to those aspects of the transformation agenda that includes such initiatives as the transformation of our institutions to make them more modern and more relevant to today’s world and more importantly to tomorrow’s world but I also refer to a transformation in the types of opportunities that are being created and that will continue to be created for the people of our country,” he stated.

The senior minister noted that Guyana’s comprehensive and transformative agenda envisioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali must include the creation of new industries and new sectors that did not exist prior.

“We have seen much of that happening already, it must include the creation of new types of jobs that did not exist before in Guyana, and we are seeing that happening too and it must include the equipping with our people with skills to fill those jobs that they did not have previously,” he stated.

Dr Singh referenced the newly commissioned One Guyana Digital Initiative will see 2000 young people being trained in digital technology and upon completion, gain employment with international tech companies.

He explained that the beneficiaries will now be earning a profession that is virtually non-existent in Guyana today.

This too, he emphasised, is an important part of the transformation into a more modern and prosperous Guyana.

“We want to create and we are creating and this initiative can create exactly the conditions that are needed for cutting edge innovation by world class and internationally certified ICT professionals right here in Guyana,” he stated.

