Guyana’s land boundary not up for discussion, awaits ICJ ruling

– President Ali on his CELAC, CARICOM brokered meeting with Maduro

The President of Guyana, His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali was contacted by leaders representing CELAC, Brazil and several bilateral partners, encouraging dialogue with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Last evening, in the emergency meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM, the Heads urged President Ali to explore the possibility of a meeting with President Maduro in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President Ali reiterated that Guyana’s land boundary is not up for discussion, as it is currently before the ICJ and when adjudicated will be fully respected by Guyana. The President on numerous occasions has made it explicitly clear that the case before the ICJ will not be an issue for bilateral discussions.

President Ali will continue to engage our bilateral partners on defence cooperation pacts, as well as the on-going range of political, social and economic arrangements.

President Ali was approached today by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a meeting with President Maduro on Thursday in St. Vincent & the Grenadines to be observed by Brazil, CARICOM, and a UN Under-Secretary General. President Ali has since agreed to have this meeting.

Guyana is clear that the advancement of our development agenda will not be compromised. Our development partners and investors can be assured that there will be no changes nor alterations to existing arrangements.

Guyana has always been committed to international peace and security and promotion of good neighbourly relations. Further, Guyana will not deviate from and will strictly adhere to the ICJ process in the resolution of the border controversy, and to ensuring that the region remains Zone of Peace.

