Guyana’s next agri-leaders step forward at GSA graduation

Twenty-one-year-old Shannon Wilson of Ithaca Village on the West Bank of Berbice is ready to put his knowledge and skills to work in advancing Guyana’s agriculture sector.

Wilson is among 84 graduates from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) who received their certificates on Wednesday during a ceremony at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) in Georgetown.

GSA Graduate, Shannon Wilson

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interviewed Wilson about the challenges he faced during his journey.

He explained that early mornings and late nights created a challenging cycle that could have only been conquered with a disciplined mindset.

“The government’s investments are just encouraging…and it feels great that I’m now moving on to greater things in life…Agriculture provides a foundation, so even if you want to branch off into other areas of study, agriculture would be a very good point to start.”

Wilson plans to improve his diploma and continue his studies at university while helping his community and country grow the food sector.

GSA Graduate, Alyah McDonald

Alyah McDonald is a graduate excited to take on challenges in agriculture and says she values the government’s support.

“It’s a great support and initiative that is happening so that young people can also own businesses, explore and bring (revenues) into their environment and communities,” McDonald said.

The graduates earned diplomas in animal health, veterinary public health, and agriculture, along with certificates in forestry and agro-processing.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Education Sonia Parag, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon, in a photo-op with the 2025 GSA graduates

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha congratulated the graduates and addressed the sector’s significance in food security and self-sufficiency.

“You are leaving the Guyana School of Agriculture with a mandate. You are the first point to improve agricultural productivity in sustainable, inclusive and innovative ways, and to lead with science, technology and data-driven solutions,” the minister stated.

The GSA has recorded a high number of enrollments at both campuses this year. This significant achievement is a testament to the ongoing efforts to promote agriculture as a viable and rewarding path for the young Guyanese.