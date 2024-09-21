Guyana’s President Advances LCDS Vision in Scotland with Royal Support

In a series of high-level engagements facilitated by the King’s Foundation, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, visited Scotland this week to advance Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030. The visit follows the King’s Foundation’s recent engagements in Guyana and the President’s announcement that the Foundation would support the next phase of the LCDS, with a particular focus on sustainable urban development. This announcement was made during the President’s speech on the LCDS last week, during which he set out how Georgetown could once more be the Garden City of the Caribbean.

His Excellency held a private, one-on-one meeting with His Majesty King Charles III, where they discussed their shared commitment to climate resilience, sustainable development, agriculture, and community-driven initiatives supporting vulnerable populations. Following the meeting, the President said, “We spoke at length about our shared view for the world on the importance of cutting-edge sustainable development solutions. The King has been a long-term supporter of Guyana’s LCDS, which he has highlighted as a global example since it was launched in 2009. I am optimistic that we will work together as partners in the years ahead, especially with the new LCDS priorities—including sustainable urban development, biodiversity, and water management.”

Reflecting on his visit, the President added, “Before I came, I was aware of the admirable work of the King’s Foundation — but seeing it first-hand here in Scotland has been inspiring. I believe that there is a lot we can learn from each other, and that Guyana can be an example for the Commonwealth on our new priorities, just as we have been an example on forests for the past 15 years.”

Later that evening, the President attended a private dinner with His Majesty, where they continued their dialogue on fostering deeper collaboration. “I told His Majesty that I look forward to highlighting Guyana and the King’s Foundation’s work across the Commonwealth, including when we meet next at CHOGM in a few weeks’ time,” the President noted.

During his visit, the President toured several facilities that provide critical support to local and vulnerable populations across Scotland, including programs for unemployed youth, students, and individuals facing health challenges. His Excellency’s engagements focused on areas of education, innovation, and sustainability, reflecting Guyana’s commitment to an inclusive and low-carbon future.

Key visits included:

STEM Workshops : The President was updated on cutting-edge educational programs aimed at empowering young people in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The workshop highlighted efforts to equip Scotland’s youth with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

: The President was updated on cutting-edge educational programs aimed at empowering young people in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The workshop highlighted efforts to equip Scotland’s youth with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow. Regenerative Agriculture Centre : His Excellency toured a centre with facilities dedicated to regenerative agricultural practices, designed to enhance soil health, increase biodiversity, and offer sustainable food solutions. This aligns with Guyana’s own goals of becoming a regional leader in agriculture and food security.

: His Excellency toured a centre with facilities dedicated to regenerative agricultural practices, designed to enhance soil health, increase biodiversity, and offer sustainable food solutions. This aligns with Guyana’s own goals of becoming a regional leader in agriculture and food security. Housing Initiatives : His Excellency explored housing initiatives designed to provide high-quality, sustainable homes. These projects focus on building the skills needed for modern homes, reducing energy consumption, and promoting green building practices, aligning with Guyana’s goals of creating environmentally friendly, inclusive housing developments.

: His Excellency explored housing initiatives designed to provide high-quality, sustainable homes. These projects focus on building the skills needed for modern homes, reducing energy consumption, and promoting green building practices, aligning with Guyana’s goals of creating environmentally friendly, inclusive housing developments. Green Space Urban Planning : The President visited projects focused on urban regeneration and the creation of green spaces, which contribute to improved well-being for local communities. He expressed keen interest in replicating similar initiatives in Guyana as part of his government’s focus on urban renewal and eco-friendly urban design.

: The President visited projects focused on urban regeneration and the creation of green spaces, which contribute to improved well-being for local communities. He expressed keen interest in replicating similar initiatives in Guyana as part of his government’s focus on urban renewal and eco-friendly urban design. Textiles Workshops: His Excellency engaged with artisans at textiles workshops supporting local economic development, observing how traditional skills are being preserved while incorporating sustainable practices. The workshops highlight the importance of community-driven enterprises that empower marginalized groups, including women and youth.

The visit reinforced the President’s commitment to national development and global partnerships, particularly in areas of sustainability, social inclusion, and innovation. His engagements in Scotland reflect Guyana’s broader Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which prioritizes sustainable growth and green development in partnership with global allies.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

