Guyana’s rapid development highlighted at Republic Day event in Paramaribo

Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert Persaud joined the Guyana Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname to celebrate Guyana’s 56th Republic Anniversary. The ceremony which was held on Friday 20th February was also attended by Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul and Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, His Excellency Virjinand Depoo.

Addressing the Guyanese diaspora in Paramaribo, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the significant strides Guyana made over the last five decades, and the even greater development taking place in Guyana from 2020 to present. These contributions and developments, he noted, came through much struggle underpinned by visionary leadership of the government, and strong commitments to the economic development and welfare of the Guyanese people.

He highlighted for the diaspora transformative developments taking place in various sectors, noting that these developments, both physical and social, revealed how far the country has come from the very first year since Guyana gained its republican status. Reiterating greater plans ahead for the country and its people, Persaud remarked that Guyana is a country that every Guyanese in and out of Guyana can be proud of. Noting that the government’s inclusive agenda means that Guyanese aboard can play a role in the country’s transformation, he encouraged the diaspora to seize the opportunities available at home.

In addition to the republic day event, several diaspora engagements were held in Nickerie. The meetings enabled Guyanese living in Nickerie to engage Guyanese officials, understand the developments and opportunities available, and address queries and concerns of the diaspora.