Guyanese can now travel to BVI without visa

Guyanese can now travel to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) without a visa.

Premier of BVI, Dr Natalio Wheatley, announced the new development at a press conference on Monday, highlighting that this move will strengthen the relationship between the BVI and the Caribbean region.

Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Dr Natalio Wheatley speaking at the press conference on Monday

“This step strengthens the bond between our countries and the region, facilitating greater ease in travel, trade, tourism and investments. It underscores our shared vision of regional cooperation and opens new opportunities for people to people exchange,” he noted.

Dr Wheatley highlighted that the BVI is presently working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) geared towards fortifying the relationship between the two countries.

Dr Wheatley disclosed in February that talks had advanced to the point of potentially signing a MoU for visa-free travel between the two nations.

Although the cabinet decision has been made and implementation is expected to be swift, Dr Wheatley noted that further discussions with the BVI’s immigration department and the Ministry for Tourism, Culture, and Sustainable Development are still required before the agreement is finalized.

More than 1,000 Guyanese currently reside in BVI.

